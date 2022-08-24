News

All





Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez Share New Single “The Rose You Kept” Charm of Pleasure Due Out September 16

Photography by Liz Hart



Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez have shared a new single, “The Rose You Kept.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming collaborative EP, Charm of Pleasure, which will be out on September 16. Listen below.

In a press release, Luppi elaborates on the new single: “It was the trickiest piece for me to arrange and produce…. I’m obsessed with different-sounding songs that feel like they’re on the same album, and I like to embrace variation.”

Upon announcement of the EP, Luppi and Gonzalez shared the track “You Never Loved.”

In 2017, Luppi released MILANO, a collaborative album with Parquet Courts. Cigarettes After Sex’s most recent album, Cry, came out in 2019.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.