 Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez Share New Single “The Rose You Kept” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 24th, 2022  
Subscribe

Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez Share New Single “The Rose You Kept”

Charm of Pleasure Due Out September 16

Aug 24, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Liz Hart
Bookmark and Share


Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez have shared a new single, “The Rose You Kept.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming collaborative EP, Charm of Pleasure, which will be out on September 16. Listen below.

In a press release, Luppi elaborates on the new single: “It was the trickiest piece for me to arrange and produce…. I’m obsessed with different-sounding songs that feel like they’re on the same album, and I like to embrace variation.”

Upon announcement of the EP, Luppi and Gonzalez shared the track “You Never Loved.”

In 2017, Luppi released MILANO, a collaborative album with Parquet Courts. Cigarettes After Sex’s most recent album, Cry, came out in 2019.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent