Danny Elfman Shares Video For Boy Harsher Remix of “Happy” Bigger. Messier. Out Now via ANTI- / Epitaph

Photography by Jonathan Williamson



Film composer (and former Oingo Boingo frontman) Danny Elfman has shared a video for a Boy Harsher remix of the song “Happy.” It is the latest music video for a remix from Elfman’s recently-released remix album, Bigger. Messier. View the video, directed by Michael E Linn and Nedda Afsari, below.

Elfman’s previous studio album, Big Mess, came out last year via ANTI-/Epitaph.

Read our new interview with Elfman on Bigger. Messier. here.

