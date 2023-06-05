News

Darkside Announce New Live Album, Share Behind The Scenes Documentary Short Live At Spiral House Due Out June 9 via Matador

Photography by Jake Friedman



Electronic band, Darkside, have announced the release of a new live album, and shared a short accompanying documentary, which depicts the making of the album. Live at Spiral House is due out June 9 via Matador. The band are currently touring in Europe. Jed Moss directed the documentary. Watch it below, followed by Live at Spiral House’s tracklist and cover art as well as the tour dates below.

Live at Spiral House is composed of songs from weeks of rehearsals in Los Angeles during the summer of 2022. The band, created by two Brown University students Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington in 2011, were joined by drummer TIacel Esparza during these rehearsals. This is the band’s resurgence to the public eye after touring for their 2013 LP Psychic ended eight years ago.

Of the recordings, Jaar says in a press release: “When we decided to get the band back together with Tlac, we knew we needed a space where we could explore what that meant. After a couple of months of rehearsals, we started inviting friends and family to the space and many of these recordings share the fun and cozy spirit of that time. I probably played every Jerry Garcia riff I know in every key over the course of Spiral House. You’d be surprised how good China Cat Sunflower sounds on ‘Narrow Road’!”

Darkside’s previous projects include the release of their second studio album, 2021’s Spiral. Its 2021 single “Ecdysis” also made our songs of the week.





Live at Spiral House Tracklist:

1. Liberty Bell

2. Golden Arrow / The Limit

3. Freak, Go Home

4. Dream (interlude)

5. Heart Jam

6. Question is to See it All

7. Lero

Darkside Tour Dates:

Mon June 5 - Paris, France @ Trianon SOLD OUT

Mon June 6 - Paris, France @ Trianon SOLD OUT

Thu June 8 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

Fri June 9 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

Sun June 11 - Toulouse, France @ Bikini

Mon June 12 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

Wed June 14 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royale SOLD OUT

Thu June 16 Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

Sun June 18, London, UK @ Koko SOLD OUT

Mon June 19, London, UK @ Koko SOLD OUT

