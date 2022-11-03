News

David Brewis of Field Music Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song “The Last Day” The Soft Struggles Due Out February 24, 2023 via Daylight Saving





David Brewis of English rock band Field Music has announced the release of a new solo album, The Soft Struggles, which will be out on February 24, 2023 via Daylight Spring. Brewis has also shared a new song from the album, “The Last Day.” Listen below.

Last year, Field Music released an EP, Another Shot E.P. Their previous album, Flat White Moon, also came out last year via Memphis Industries (stream it here).

