News

All





Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn Announce Debut Collaborative Album, Share First Four Songs Pigments Due Out October 21 via Merge

Photography by Clifford Usher



Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have announced their debut collaborative album, Pigments, which will be out on October 21 via Merge. They have shared the album’s first four tracks: “Coral,” “Sandstone,” “Indigo,” and “Vantablack,” the latter of which has also received a video directed by Richard. Listen to the new tracks and view the “Vantablack” video, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art, below.

In a press release, Richard states: “I felt like the tools that I and other people like me were dealt weren’t shiny. Yet we still painted these beautiful pictures. This album is what it means to be a dreamer and finally reach a place where you’ve decided to love the pigments that you have. The point is that we’re going through the same thing in different ways. No matter what walks of life we come from, the story can be similar.”

Pigments features musical contributions from Stuart Bogie (clarinets), Mike Haldeman (guitars, sampled electronic instruments), Malcolm Parson (cello, violin, viola), Dave Scalia (drums), Kirk Schoenherr (electric guitar), Jas Walton (tenor saxophone, flute), and Doug Wieselman (clarinets).

Last year, Richard released the album Second Line: An Electro Revival.

Pigments Tracklist:

1. Coral

2. Sandstone

3. Indigo

4. Vantablack

5. Sienna

6. Cerulean

7. Opal

8. Saffron

9. Crimson

10. Cobalt

11. Umber

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.