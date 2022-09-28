 Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn Share Four New Songs | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 28th, 2022  
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn Share Four New Songs

Pigments Due Out October 21 via Merge

Sep 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Clifford Usher
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have shared four new songs: “Sienna,” “Cerulean,” “Opal,” and “Saffron.” They are the latest releases from the duo’s forthcoming collaborative album, Pigments, which will be out on October 21 via Merge. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in August, Richard and Zahn shared the album tracks “Coral,” “Sandstone,” “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.”

Pigments features musical contributions from Stuart Bogie (clarinets), Mike Haldeman (guitars, sampled electronic instruments), Malcolm Parson (cello, violin, viola), Dave Scalia (drums), Kirk Schoenherr (electric guitar), Jas Walton (tenor saxophone, flute), and Doug Wieselman (clarinets).

Last year, Richard released the album Second Line: An Electro Revival.

