Dawn Richard Shares Video for New Song “Bubblegum” and Announces New Tour Dates New Single Out Now via Merge





Dawn Richard has shared a new song, “Bubblegum,” via a self-directed music video. She’s also announced some new tour dates. The single is out now via Merge. Watch the video below, followed by the tour dates.

Richard had this to say about the song in a press release: “Leaning back into the Electro Revival era, I wanted to remind people that King Creole is just getting started. The preface to the second installment of the Electro Revival, ‘Bubblegum’ is a cocky candy-coated conundrum. Full of sass that only a New Orleans King can have, this yummy multi-genre single is just a taste of what’s to come.”

Last year Richard teamed up with Spencer Zahn for the collaborative experimental album, Pigments, which came out in October via Merge.

In 2021, Richard released the solo album Second Line: An Electro Revival.

Dawn Richard Tour Dates:

Sun. May 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC - Bang on a Can Festival ^

Wed. June 7 - New York, NY @ Racket *

Sat. June 10 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom * #

Mon. June 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

Wed. June 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre *

^ Pigments performance

* Electro Revival Unit performance

# w/ Tank and the Bangas

