Deary Release New Single And Announce Live Shows "Beauty In All Blue Satin" is out today

Photography by Jacob McGarry Web Exclusive



We’re big fans of London-based dreampop duo deary ever since their incredible debut single “Fairground” landed in January. During their recent interview for Under the Radar, the duo - Dottie and Ben - alluded to the follow-up single coming in May. Well now its here in the shape of deliciously dark live favourite “Beauty In All Blue Satin”.

It’s a stunning slow build of a song, which bursts into life a bit like a nocturnal take on Slowdive’s “When The Sun Hits”.

“We felt it was important to show a different side of us on this single,” says Ben. ““Fairground” is rooted in its looping samples and repetition, which could seemingly go on forever, whereas if “Beauty In All Blue Satin” was stripped down to the bare bones, it’s essentially a lament. It was written after an exhaustive few weeks in lockdown listening to Interpol’s Turn On The Bright Lights, which is one of my favourite records. The guitars constantly battle with the vocals for attention, and I wanted to write a guitar line that leads everything else, weaving between the vocals and layering as the track builds.”

“When I first heard the demo, I was immediately struck by its sultry darkness and wanted the vocals and lyrics to tell a similar tale,” adds Dottie. “I found the drums particularly inspiring, with the snare punching through the shimmering guitars creating a vision equally glamorous and dirty; a Great Gatsby-esque party, with the prettiest satin and pearls hiding a wealth of secrets.”

“Beauty In All Blue Satin” is out today (Wednesday 17th May) on all digital platforms via Sonic Cathedral, who are also releasing a super limited cassette single version exclusively for the London Independent Label Market on Saturday, where they’ll also be playing an acoustic set.

deary will also be playing the following live shows with more set to be announced soon:-

May 20 London Independent Label Market Live Stage

September 7 London The Grace

September 15 Nottingham Rough Trade (w/ Flyying Colours & Bloodworm)

In the meantime, here’s the Innerstrings produced video for “Beauty In All Blue Satin”.

