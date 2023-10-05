News

deary Release New Single Today "Sleepsong" is taken off the band's forthcoming debut EP out November 17th

London-based dreampop duo deary release a new single today (Thursday 5th October 2023) entitled “Sleepsong”. Taken from the duo’s forthcoming eponymous EP which comes out on Friday 17th November via Sonic Cathedral and will be available digitally and on several vinyl variants, plus a CD with five bonus tracks and remixes. The EP was produced and mixed by deary guitarist Ben Easton, with vocal engineering and additional production by Dom Freeman, drums, keys and Slowdive drummer Simon Scotton mastering duties. Their debut single “Fairground”, initially released at the end of January, was an instant classic which went straight to Number One in the Official Charts’ vinyl singles chart. The duo then followed it with the deliciously dark “Beauty In All Blue Satin” whilst honing their live sound, most recently at Nottingham’s Old Cold Store last month.

Next month (Friday 3rd November) they support Slowdive at the Troxy in London. “It’s been a wonderfully strange year,” says guitarist and producer Ben Easton. “We’ve had so many opportunities to explore ourselves and our music, work with some wonderful people and have a lot of fun along the way. However, we didn’t want to rush into an album while still trying to identify what deary was.” “The EP is a collection of the songs that started deary,” says singer Dottie, explaining why they chose not to rush into making an album. “It just feels like a great introduction to what we are and what we’re doing.”

“We initially bonded over a love of ’90s alternative music and a passion to explore that,” declares Dottie. “Working with Ben gave me the opportunity to be more playful and explorative and not feel so self-conscious. I have always been inspired by Anna Calvi’s storytelling and Leonard Cohen’s unfiltered romanticism and they both definitely had a big influence on a lot of the writing for the deary EP.”

The full tracklisting for the deary EP is as follows :-

“Heaven”

“Only Need”

“Fairground”

“Want You”

“Sleepsong”

“Beauty In All Blue Satin”

CD-only bonus tracks

“2000 Miles” (Pretenders cover)

“Fairground (Hide In Glass Mix)”

“Fairground (Saint Etienne Meet Augustin Bousfield At The Top Of Town Mix)”

“Fairground (Extended Mix)”

“Fairground (Live)”

deary play the following live shows next month :-

November 3 – Troxy – London (with Slowdive)

November 17 – Rough Trade West - London (acoustic show)

November 18 – What Music? festival - Liverpool

November 22 – Supersonic – Paris

November 23 – St Pancras Old Church – London

