 Death and Vanilla Share New Song “Looking Glass” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Sunday, January 8th, 2023  
Subscribe

Death and Vanilla Share New Song “Looking Glass”

Flicker Due Out March 17 via Fire

Jan 06, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Anna Brånhede
Bookmark and Share


Swedish dream-pop trio Death and Vanilla are releasing a new album, Flicker, on March 17 via Fire. Now they have shared its second single, the atmospheric and baroque “Looking Glass.” The first half of the song is a slow building instrumental before Marleen Nilsson’s vocals take hold. Listen below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s UK tour dates.

The band formed a decade ago in Malmö, Sweden, and also features Anders Hansson and Magnus Bodin. Flicker is the follow-up to 2019’s Are You a Dreamer? Previously Death and Vanilla shared Flicker’s first single, “Find Another Illusion,” which is also below.

A press release describes what to expect from Flicker in more detail: “Housed in a beautifully austere post-ironic de-constructed sleeve, Flicker is a modern reflection on these difficult times. World crises and lockdowns notwithstanding, Death and Vanilla return reborn, re-arranged and revitalized after assimilating dub reggae, the motorik spirals of Can, the modal meander of Philip Glass, and The Cure’s dreamier pop sounds; plus the twice removed symphonic ambience of Spiritualized and Talking Heads under heavy manners from Brian Eno. By osmosis their period of transition since 2019’s much darker Are You a Dreamer? has hatched new eclectic electronica anthems riddled with melody lines, and layered for lush love.”

Flicker Tracklist:

1 Out For Magic
2 Baby Snakes
3 Find Another Illusion
4 Perpetuum Mobile
5 Looking Glass
6 Mercury’s Rising
7 Fearless
8 Transparent Things
9 Perpetuum - Reprise

Death and Vanilla UK Tour Dates:

Tue 18 April: Brighton, Rose Hill
Thur 20 April: Bristol, The Cube
Fri 21 April: London, Shacklewell Arms
Sat 22 April: Manchester, The White Hotel
Sun 23 April: Glasgow, Hug & Pint

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent