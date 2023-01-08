News

Death and Vanilla Share New Song “Looking Glass” Flicker Due Out March 17 via Fire

Photography by Anna Brånhede



Swedish dream-pop trio Death and Vanilla are releasing a new album, Flicker, on March 17 via Fire. Now they have shared its second single, the atmospheric and baroque “Looking Glass.” The first half of the song is a slow building instrumental before Marleen Nilsson’s vocals take hold. Listen below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s UK tour dates.

The band formed a decade ago in Malmö, Sweden, and also features Anders Hansson and Magnus Bodin. Flicker is the follow-up to 2019’s Are You a Dreamer? Previously Death and Vanilla shared Flicker’s first single, “Find Another Illusion,” which is also below.

A press release describes what to expect from Flicker in more detail: “Housed in a beautifully austere post-ironic de-constructed sleeve, Flicker is a modern reflection on these difficult times. World crises and lockdowns notwithstanding, Death and Vanilla return reborn, re-arranged and revitalized after assimilating dub reggae, the motorik spirals of Can, the modal meander of Philip Glass, and The Cure’s dreamier pop sounds; plus the twice removed symphonic ambience of Spiritualized and Talking Heads under heavy manners from Brian Eno. By osmosis their period of transition since 2019’s much darker Are You a Dreamer? has hatched new eclectic electronica anthems riddled with melody lines, and layered for lush love.”

Flicker Tracklist:

1 Out For Magic

2 Baby Snakes

3 Find Another Illusion

4 Perpetuum Mobile

5 Looking Glass

6 Mercury’s Rising

7 Fearless

8 Transparent Things

9 Perpetuum - Reprise

Death and Vanilla UK Tour Dates:

Tue 18 April: Brighton, Rose Hill

Thur 20 April: Bristol, The Cube

Fri 21 April: London, Shacklewell Arms

Sat 22 April: Manchester, The White Hotel

Sun 23 April: Glasgow, Hug & Pint

