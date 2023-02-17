News

All





Death and Vanilla Share Video for New Song “Out For Magic” Flicker Due Out March 17 via Fire

Photography by Anna Brånhede



Swedish dream-pop trio Death and Vanilla are releasing a new album, Flicker, on March 17 via Fire. Now they have shared its latest single, “Out For Magic,” via a music video. Jacob Nilsson directed the creepy and cinematic video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Out For Magic’ ended up with some post-punk stomp and elements of early Cure, Talking Heads and Can. This track came to life quickly and out of nowhere, we had so much fun making it that we really wanted to lead the new record with it.”

Previously we posted the album’s second single, the atmospheric and baroque “Looking Glass,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Before that Death and Vanilla shared Flicker’s first single, “Find Another Illusion.”

The band formed a decade ago in Malmö, Sweden, and features Marleen Nilsson, Anders Hansson, and Magnus Bodin. Flicker is the follow-up to 2019’s Are You a Dreamer?

A previous press release described what to expect from Flicker in more detail: “Housed in a beautifully austere post-ironic de-constructed sleeve, Flicker is a modern reflection on these difficult times. World crises and lockdowns notwithstanding, Death and Vanilla return reborn, re-arranged and revitalized after assimilating dub reggae, the motorik spirals of Can, the modal meander of Philip Glass, and The Cure’s dreamier pop sounds; plus the twice removed symphonic ambience of Spiritualized and Talking Heads under heavy manners from Brian Eno. By osmosis their period of transition since 2019’s much darker Are You a Dreamer? has hatched new eclectic electronica anthems riddled with melody lines, and layered for lush love.”

Death and Vanilla Tour Dates:

10-19 Mar: SXSW, Austin, TX, US

16 Apr: The Moon, Cardiff, UK

17 Apr: The Blue Moon, Cambridge, UK

18 Apr: Rose Hill, Brighton, UK

20 Apr: The Cube, Bristol, UK

21 Apr: Shacklewell Arms, London, UK

22 Apr: The White Hotel, Manchester, UK

23 Apr: Hug & Pint, Glasgow, UK, w/ Modern Studies

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.