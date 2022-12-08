News

Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service Announce Joint 2023 Tour In Honor of the 20th Anniversaries of Transatlanticism and Give Up

Photography by Jimmy Fontaine (Death Cab for Cutie) and Autumn de Wilde (The Postal Service)



Next year, Ben Gibbard will be opening for himself. Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, both which he is the frontman of, have announced a joint tour for 2023. Death Cab for Cutie will be performing their 2003 album, Transatlanticism. The Postal Service will be performing their 2003 album (and only full-length), Give Up. Both are celebrating their 20th anniversary next year. Check out all the dates below.

Gibbard had this to say in a press release: “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Death Cab for Cutie’s newest album, Asphalt Meadows, was released in September via Atlantic. Read our rave review of it here. Pick our current print issue (Issue 70) to read our interview with the band about it. Death Cab for Cutie’s current lineup also includes Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr (although the band’s former guitarist/producer Chris Walla was also a big part of Transatlantism).

The Postal Service’s latest album was…2003’s Give Up. The duo also featured Jimmy Tamborello of Dntel, with Jenny Lewis (then of Rilo Kiley) also taking part.

The general on-sale for tickets is next Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. local, but the presale starts next Wednesday at 10 a.m. local and American Express card members can grab tickets a day earlier than that.

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie 2023 Tour Dates:

September 2023:

8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

9 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater

20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

24 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

October 2023

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

