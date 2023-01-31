News

Death Cab for Cutie Announce Acoustic Version of Latest Album, Share Cover of Low’s “The Plan” Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) Due Out March 10 via Atlantic; Also Listen to Acoustic Version of “Pepper”

Photography by Jimmy Fontaine



Death Cab for Cutie have announced an acoustic version of their 2022 album, Asphalt Meadows, which was considered by many to be a true return to form, and shared the album’s cover of Low’s “The Plan,” as well as an acoustic version of the band’s own “Pepper.” Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) is due out March 10 via Atlantic. Check out the Low cover and “Pepper” acostic version below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Andy Park (Pedro the Lion, Joseph, Noah Gunderson) co-produced Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) with the band.

The Low cover is dedicated to the band’s Mimi Parker, who died last year. Frontman Ben Gibbard had this to say about the cover in a press release: “I first saw Low in 1994 opening for Sunny Day Real Estate at the OK Hotel in Seattle. Since then, they’ve been one of the most influential and important bands of my life. It was the fulfillment of my teenage self’s indie rock dream when our bands became friends while on tour together in 2012.

“We were incredibly saddened by Mimi’s passing this past November. She was an incredible artist and an even better human being.

“We believe the best way to remember the musicians we lose is to play their songs. ‘The Plan’ has always been one of our favorite Low songs and is presented here in tribute to Mimi.””

Asphalt Meadows was released last September via Atlantic. Read our rave review of it here. Pick our current print issue (Issue 70) to read our interview with the band about it. Death Cab for Cutie’s current lineup also includes Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr.

Gibbard is of course the frontman of both Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service and this fall the two bands will be embarking on a joint tour. Death Cab for Cutie will be performing their 2003 album, Transatlanticism. The Postal Service will be performing their 2003 album (and only full-length), Give Up. Both are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. Check out all the previously announced dates here.

Gibbard and composer Tom Howe recently teamed up for the new song “Frightening Fishes,” which is the theme song for the new Apple TV+ show Shrinking. The comedy stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Asphalt Meadows Acoustic Tracklist:

01 I Don’t Know How I Survive (Acoustic)

02 Roman Candles (Acoustic)

03 Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)

04 Rand McNally (Acoustic)

05 Here to Forever (Acoustic)

06 Foxglove Through the Clearcut (Acoustic)

07 Pepper (Acoustic)

08 I Miss Strangers (Acoustic)

09 Wheat Like Waves (Acoustic)

10 Fragments From the Decade (Acoustic)

11 I’ll Never Give Up on You (Acoustic)

12 The Plan

