 Death Cab For Cutie Share “Live From Home” Livestream Concert in Full | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 14th, 2022  
Subscribe

Death Cab For Cutie Share “Live From Home” Livestream Concert in Full

Asphalt Meadows Due Out This Friday via Atlantic

Sep 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jimmy Fontaine
Bookmark and Share


Death Cab For Cutie have shared their full Live From Home livestream concert performance, which took place this past Monday. The performance featured a cover of R.E.M.’s “Near Wild Heaven” and a stripped-down version of the previously unreleased track “Pepper,” from Death Cab For Cutie’s forthcoming album, Asphalt Meadows, which will be out this Friday (September 16) via Atlantic. View the performance below.

Previously released singles from the forthcoming album are “Roman Candles,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Here to Forever,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “Foxglove Through the Clearcut,” another one of our Songs of the Week, and “Rand McNally.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent