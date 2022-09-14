Death Cab For Cutie Share “Live From Home” Livestream Concert in Full
Asphalt Meadows Due Out This Friday via Atlantic
Sep 14, 2022
Photography by Jimmy Fontaine
Death Cab For Cutie have shared their full Live From Home livestream concert performance, which took place this past Monday. The performance featured a cover of R.E.M.’s “Near Wild Heaven” and a stripped-down version of the previously unreleased track “Pepper,” from Death Cab For Cutie’s forthcoming album, Asphalt Meadows, which will be out this Friday (September 16) via Atlantic. View the performance below.
Previously released singles from the forthcoming album are “Roman Candles,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Here to Forever,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “Foxglove Through the Clearcut,” another one of our Songs of the Week, and “Rand McNally.”
