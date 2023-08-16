News

All





Death Cab for Cutie Share New Song “An Arrow In the Wall” (Plus a CHVRCHES Remix) On Tour with The Postal Service This Fall

Photography by Jimmy Fontaine



Death Cab for Cutie have shared a brand new song, “An Arrow In the Wall,” as well as a CHVRCHES remix of the single. CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry recently launched her solo career and will be opening up for some of Death Cab’s co-headlining tour dates with The Postal Service this fall. Check out the song, the remix, and the tour dates all below.

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘An Arrow In the Wall’ is about the warning signs all around us in the 21st century that society-at-large is in decay. The arrow lodged in the wall might have missed this time, but it would be naive to assume the next one won’t also.

“We have been good friends with CHVRCHES since touring together in 2019. They took our maudlin little dance track and turned it into a major key club banger.”

John Congleton produced “An Arrow In the Wall.”

Gibbard is of course the frontman of both Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service and this fall the two bands will be embarking on a joint tour. Death Cab for Cutie will be performing their 2003 album, Transatlanticism. The Postal Service will be performing their 2003 album (and only full-length), Give Up. Both are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

Back in March, Death Cab for Cutie released an acoustic version of their 2022 album, Asphalt Meadows, which was considered by many to be a true return to form, and shared the album’s cover of Low’s “The Plan,” as well as an acoustic version of the band’s own “Pepper.” Andy Park (Pedro the Lion, Joseph, Noah Gunderson) co-produced Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic) with the band.

Asphalt Meadows was released last September via Atlantic. Read our rave review of it here. Read our interview with the band about it here. Death Cab for Cutie’s current lineup also includes Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr.

In January, Gibbard and composer Tom Howe teamed up for the new song “Frightening Fishes,” which is the theme song for the new Apple TV+ show Shrinking. The comedy stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

<a href="https://deathcabforcutie.bandcamp.com/album/an-arrow-in-the-wall">An Arrow In The Wall by Death Cab for Cutie</a>

Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

September:



5 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ! – SOLD OUT

6 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ! – SOLD OUT

8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena ! – SOLD OUT

9 – Kingston, RI – Ryan Center ! – SOLD OUT

10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl ! – SOLD OUT

12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ! – SOLD OUT

13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ! – SOLD OUT

14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion ! – SOLD OUT

16 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater # – SOLD OUT

19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden # – SOLD OUT

20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden # – SOLD OUT

21 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts # – SOLD OUT

23 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed # – SOLD OUT

24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory # – SOLD OUT

26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom # – SOLD OUT

27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom # – SOLD OUT

28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom # – SOLD OUT

30 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater & – SOLD OUT

October:



1 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre & – SOLD OUT

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre & – SOLD OUT

4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels & – SOLD OUT

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena & – SOLD OUT

7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena & – SOLD OUT

9 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley & – SOLD OUT

10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley & – SOLD OUT

11 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley & – SOLD OUT

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl & – SOLD OUT

14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^ – SOLD OUT

15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl % – SOLD OUT

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl @ – VERY LIMITED TIX REMAIN

! w/ Special Guest Lauren Mayberry

# w/ Special Guest Warpaint

& w/ Special Guest The Beths

% w/ Special Guest Built to Spill

@ w/ Special Guest Iron & Wine

^ w/ Special Guest Pedro the Lion

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.