Death Cab for Cutie - Watch Their Kimmel Performance, Stream the New Album, and Read Our Rave Review Asphalt Meadows Out Today via Atlantic

Photography by Jimmy Fontaine



Death Cab For Cutie have released a new album, Asphalt Meadows, today via Atlantic. Read our rave review of it here. Last night, they made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed the album’s title track. They also performed the songs “Roman Candles,” “Foxglove Through the Clearcut,” and “A Movie Script Ending” in an online-exclusive performance. Stream the new album and view the performances along with a visualizer for the album’s title track and a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

In a press release, the band state: “The day that for so long felt so far away is finally here. Our new album is out, and we could not be more relieved and thankful. We made it. We found our way through a very dark time and have arrived with a record that is a reflection of everything we’ve done and everything still to come. We hope you love Asphalt Meadows as much as we do—it belongs to you now. We can’t wait to see you at all the shows ahead. As always, thank you for listening.”

Earlier this week, the band shared a recent livestream performance, where they performed several tracks off the new album.

Death Cab For Cutie Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^ – LOW TICKETS

23 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field ^

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^ – SOLD OUT

26 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met ^

30 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium =

OCTOBER

1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion ^

3 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^

4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^

6 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

7 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

8 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ^

10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic ^

13 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

14 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

15 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival †

17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren – SOLD OUT

18 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim # - SOLD OUT

19 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #

21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #

22 – San Diego, CA – Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San Diego # – SOLD OUT

23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater # – LOW TICKETS

24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre % – SOLD OUT

27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre % – SOLD OUT

MARCH 2023

1 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique *

2 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra *

5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Den Grå Hal *

6 – Stockholm, Sweden – Filadelfia *

7 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene *

9 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle *

10 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 *

11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso *

12 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk *

14 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma *

15 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Atelier *

16 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel *

18 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Rock City *

19 – Dublin, Ireland – Bord Gais Energy Theatre *

21 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – 02 Institute *

22 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – Usher Hall *

23 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Barrowland *

25 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Apollo *

27 – Brighton, United Kingdom – Dome *

29 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall *

† Festival Performance

^ w/ Special Guest Thao

= w/ Special Guest Real Estate

# w/ Special Guest Yo La Tengo

% w/ Special Guest Chong the Nomad

* w/ Special Guest Slow Pulp

