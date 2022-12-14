News

Decisive Pink (Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV) Share New Single “Haffmilch Holiday” Out Now via Fire

Photography by Sean Stout



Decisive Pink (Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV) have announced that they have signed to Fire Records, and have released their first new music with the label with the single “Halffmilch Holiday.” Listen below.

Kate NV also recently announced the release of a solo album, WOW, which will be out on March 3, 2023 via RVNG Intl.

