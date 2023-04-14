News

Decisive Pink (Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV) Share Video for New Song “Ode to Boy” Ticket to Fame Due Out June 9 via Fire

Photography by JJ Stratford



Decisive Pink is the new project from Angel Deradoorian and Russian musician Kate Shilonosova (aka Kate NV). They are releasing their debut album together, Ticket to Fame, on June 9 via Fire. Now they have shared another song from it, “Ode to Boy,” via an ’80s influenced music video (think Robert Palmer). As its title suggests, the song references Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” from his Symphony No. 9. Jennifer Juniper Stratford directed the video. Watch it below.

Previously we posted Ticket to Fame’s opening track, “Halffmilch Holiday.”

Ticket to Fame was recorded in Köln (aka Cologne), Germany, at a friend’s studio. The studio features a large collection of analogue synthesizers. “It was very exciting to step into the ‘synth-dome’ as I think of it,” says Deradoorian in a press release. “I can’t remember all the synths we used, but definitely one of the Prophets, a modular, a Juno, a Jupiter, a Rodeo, a synth with a bee on it and some synth from the 1980s that Kate knew about.”

The album was then finished in Deradoorian’s downtown Los Angeles rehearsal space.

In 2020, Deradoorian released the album Find the Sun via ANTI-. It was put out simply under her last name. She was formerly the bassist/vocalist for Dirty Projectors.

Read our 2020 interview with Deradoorian on Find the Sun.

Read our 2020 COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In interview with Deradoorian.

Kate NV released a new solo album, WOW, in March on RVNG Intl.

