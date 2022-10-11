 Decius (Which Features Fat White Family's Lias Saoudi) Share New Song "Show Me No Tears" | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 11th, 2022  
Decius (Which Features Fat White Family’s Lias Saoudi) Share New Song “Show Me No Tears”

Decius Vol. I Due Out November 4 via The Leaf Label

Oct 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Liam May
Decius, a new group featuring Lias Saoudi of England’s Fat White Family, have shared a video for their new song, “Show Me No Mercy,” featuring Maggie the Cat. It is the latest release from the group’s forthcoming album, Decius Vol. I, which will be out on November 4 via The Leaf Label. View the Jeanie Crystal-directed video below.

Decius consists of Saoudi in addition to Quinn Whalley and brothers Liam and Luke May.

