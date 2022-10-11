Decius (Which Features Fat White Family’s Lias Saoudi) Share New Song “Show Me No Tears”
Decius Vol. I Due Out November 4 via The Leaf Label
Oct 11, 2022
Photography by Liam May
Decius, a new group featuring Lias Saoudi of England’s Fat White Family, have shared a video for their new song, “Show Me No Mercy,” featuring Maggie the Cat. It is the latest release from the group’s forthcoming album, Decius Vol. I, which will be out on November 4 via The Leaf Label. View the Jeanie Crystal-directed video below.
Decius consists of Saoudi in addition to Quinn Whalley and brothers Liam and Luke May.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Julian Taylor Shares New Track “Stolen Lands” (News) — Julian Taylor
- Dry Cleaning Share Video for New Song “No Decent Shoes for Rain” (News) — Dry Cleaning
- Bibio Shares Lyric Video For New Single “Potion” (News) — Bibio
- Blink-182 Reunite With Tom DeLonge, Announce Global Tour (News) — blink-182
- Watch Wet Leg Perform “Chaise Longue” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (News) — Wet Leg
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.