Deer Shed Festival Announces Full Musical Line Up For 2024 Flamingods, Jessica Winter and Katherine Priddy among final additions for July's festival

We’re huge fans of Deer Shed Festival here at Under the Radar, so it gives us great pleasure to announce the full musical line-up for its 2024 edition.

Having already confirmed The Coral, CMAT and Bombay Bicycle Club as its three weekend headliners, Deer Shed has added its final batch of artists to complete this year’s bill. Among them are London based/Bahrain founded psychedelic rock outfit Flamingods, acclaimed Birmingham-based singer/songwriter Katherine Priddy, hotly-tipped pop and electronic visionary Jessica Winter and Yorkshire post-punks Deadletter. These will join the previously announced likes of Personal Trainer, BC Camplight, Dominie Hooper, Annie Dressner, Picture Parlour and many more besides along with the aforementioned headliners.

Following Deer Shed’s recent announcement of comedy headliner The Horne Section, the rest of its comedy, shows, films, science, sports, workshops, wellbeing, literary and spoken word line-ups will be revealed soon!

Winner of the LIVE Awards 2023 Festival of the Year, Deer Shed is seen as an innovator of a family-friendly format that doesn’t forgo exciting and contemporary musical and cultural curation. Carefully designed and curated to be a brilliant experience for all ages. Deer Shed prides itself on being a festival for all - families, friends and fans.

Deer Shed will take place from 26-29 July 2024 and tickets can be purchased HERE.

