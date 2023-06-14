News

All





Deer Tick Share Music Video for New Song “If I Try To Leave” Emotional Contracts Due Out This Friday via ATO

Photography by CJ Harvey



Providence four-piece Deer Tick, have shared a music video for their new song “If I Try To Leave.” This is the latest single off of their upcoming album Emotional Contracts, produced by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon, Sleater-Kinney), which is due out this Friday via ATO. The band are also embarking on a summer tour this week. Watch the video below, followed by their upcoming tour dates.

“If I Try To Leave” is the first-ever co-write between John McKauley (vocals and guitar) and Ian O’Neil (guitar). The music video, directed by Ian Stroud, parodies “how-to” videos found on the internet, featuring culinary delights courtesy of Farideh Sadeghin. The song, much like the rest of the album, is built upon the foundation of self-realization. “The overall theme of this song is family and how I’ve come to rely on it,” explains McCauley. “I need my family as a grounding force in my life. My survival depends on it, and I like it that way”

The rest of Emotional Contracts was crafted in a warehouse space in the band’s hometown. Enduring a busted heating system and massive holes in the roof, Deer Tick produced a record teeming with existentialism, the sorrows of passing time, and the finality of growing old.

Tomorrow, the band—McCauley, O’Neil, Dennis Ryan (drums), and Christopher Ryan (bass)—will set off on a six-week U.S tour with a west coast run in support of Jason Isbell.

The band previously shared three other singles from this upcoming album: “Once In A Lifetime,” “Forgiving Ties,” and “The Real Thing.”

To celebrate the album, Deer Tick just launched a playful new hotline, where fans can dial-in for previews of their new album: 1-833–DEER-TCK.

Deer Tick Tour Dates:

6/14 - Portsmouth NH @ Cisco Brewers

6/15 - Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist (SOLD OUT)

6/16 - Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist (SOLD OUT)

6/17 - Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist (SOLD OUT)

6/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

6/21 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

6/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex

6/23 - Milwaukee WI @ Summerfest

6/24 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow (SOLD OUT)

6/25 - Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon (SOLD OUT)

6/27 - Ft Collins @ Washington’s

6/29 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre*

6/30 - Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

7/1 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

7/2/23 - Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds*

7/4 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amp*

7/5 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo*

7/6 - Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theatre*

7/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden*

7/9 - Dillon, CO @ Lake Dillon Amphitheatre*

7/11 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

7/12 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s*

7/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

7/15 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

7/16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas*

8/03 - Baltimore, MD @ WTMD First Thursday Festival

8/04 - Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse at FTC

8/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

10/12 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/15 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/17 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

10/19 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah

10/20 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

10/21 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/22 - Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips

11/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/9 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/10 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

11/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/12 - Homer NY @ Homer Center for the Arts

11/14 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

11/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/24 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/25 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

* Supporting Jason Isbell

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.