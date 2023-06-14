Deer Tick Share Music Video for New Song “If I Try To Leave”
Emotional Contracts Due Out This Friday via ATO
Jun 14, 2023
Photography by CJ Harvey
Providence four-piece Deer Tick, have shared a music video for their new song “If I Try To Leave.” This is the latest single off of their upcoming album Emotional Contracts, produced by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon, Sleater-Kinney), which is due out this Friday via ATO. The band are also embarking on a summer tour this week. Watch the video below, followed by their upcoming tour dates.
“If I Try To Leave” is the first-ever co-write between John McKauley (vocals and guitar) and Ian O’Neil (guitar). The music video, directed by Ian Stroud, parodies “how-to” videos found on the internet, featuring culinary delights courtesy of Farideh Sadeghin. The song, much like the rest of the album, is built upon the foundation of self-realization. “The overall theme of this song is family and how I’ve come to rely on it,” explains McCauley. “I need my family as a grounding force in my life. My survival depends on it, and I like it that way”
The rest of Emotional Contracts was crafted in a warehouse space in the band’s hometown. Enduring a busted heating system and massive holes in the roof, Deer Tick produced a record teeming with existentialism, the sorrows of passing time, and the finality of growing old.
Tomorrow, the band—McCauley, O’Neil, Dennis Ryan (drums), and Christopher Ryan (bass)—will set off on a six-week U.S tour with a west coast run in support of Jason Isbell.
The band previously shared three other singles from this upcoming album: “Once In A Lifetime,” “Forgiving Ties,” and “The Real Thing.”
To celebrate the album, Deer Tick just launched a playful new hotline, where fans can dial-in for previews of their new album: 1-833–DEER-TCK.
Deer Tick Tour Dates:
6/14 - Portsmouth NH @ Cisco Brewers
6/15 - Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist (SOLD OUT)
6/16 - Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist (SOLD OUT)
6/17 - Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist (SOLD OUT)
6/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
6/21 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
6/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex
6/23 - Milwaukee WI @ Summerfest
6/24 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow (SOLD OUT)
6/25 - Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon (SOLD OUT)
6/27 - Ft Collins @ Washington’s
6/29 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre*
6/30 - Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival
7/1 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
7/2/23 - Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds*
7/4 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amp*
7/5 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo*
7/6 - Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theatre*
7/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden*
7/9 - Dillon, CO @ Lake Dillon Amphitheatre*
7/11 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*
7/12 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s*
7/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*
7/15 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*
7/16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas*
8/03 - Baltimore, MD @ WTMD First Thursday Festival
8/04 - Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse at FTC
8/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
10/12 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
10/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/15 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
10/17 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
10/19 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah
10/20 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
10/21 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/22 - Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips
11/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/9 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/10 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
11/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
11/12 - Homer NY @ Homer Center for the Arts
11/14 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
11/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/24 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
11/25 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
* Supporting Jason Isbell
