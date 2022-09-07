Deerhoof Share New Single “My Lovely Cat”
Out Now via Joyful Noise
Sep 07, 2022
Photography by Mike Bridavsky
Deerhoof have shared a new single, “My Lovely Cat.” The song is dedicated to celebrity cat Lil Bub and was produced by Lil Bub’s owner, Mike Bridavsky. Its lyrics are written and sung in Japanese by Satomi Matsuzaki, who also did the drawings for the single’s visualizer. View below.
In a press release, the band state: “If you were going to compose a song about a cute cat from the internet, and then track down the guy known for their cute cat from the internet to produce it, you would be shrewd indeed. This we did not do, because we didn’t know about Mike Bridavsky or Lil Bub when we wrote the song. Well, we think about him now: a true collaborator and artist and friend!”
Deerhoof’s most recent album, Actually, You Can, came out last year via Joyful Noise.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Pony Girl Shares New Single “Running In Circles” (News) — Pony Girl
- Sudan Archives Shares Video For New Single “OMG BRITT” (News) — Sudan Archives
- Hans Pucket Share Video For New Single “No Drama” (News) — Hans Pucket
- Phoenix Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “Tonight” (Feat. Ezra Koenig) (News) — Phoenix, Ezra Koenig, Vampire Weekend
- Deerhoof Share New Single “My Lovely Cat” (News) — Deerhoof
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.