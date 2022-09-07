News

Deerhoof Share New Single “My Lovely Cat” Out Now via Joyful Noise

Photography by Mike Bridavsky



Deerhoof have shared a new single, “My Lovely Cat.” The song is dedicated to celebrity cat Lil Bub and was produced by Lil Bub’s owner, Mike Bridavsky. Its lyrics are written and sung in Japanese by Satomi Matsuzaki, who also did the drawings for the single’s visualizer. View below.

In a press release, the band state: “If you were going to compose a song about a cute cat from the internet, and then track down the guy known for their cute cat from the internet to produce it, you would be shrewd indeed. This we did not do, because we didn’t know about Mike Bridavsky or Lil Bub when we wrote the song. Well, we think about him now: a true collaborator and artist and friend!”

Deerhoof’s most recent album, Actually, You Can, came out last year via Joyful Noise.

