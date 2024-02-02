News

Dehd Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Mood Ring” Poetry Due Out May 10 via Fat Possum

Photography by Atiba Jefferson



Chicago trio Dehd have announced a new album, Poetry, and shared its first single, “Mood Ring,” via a music video. They have also announced some tour dates. Poetry will be out on May 10 via Fat Possum. View the “Mood Ring” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates below.

Poetry is the follow-up to 2022’s Blue Skies (also on Fat Possum) and 2020’s Flower of Devotion (which was released by Fire Talk).

Dehd is Emily Kempf, Jason Balla, and Eric McGrady. After they finished touring Blue Skies, the band embarked on some writing sessions in remote locations. “Eating, sleeping, breathing, living—our only purpose was to write,” says Kempf in a press release.

Ziyad Asrar of Whitney co-produced the album alongside Balla, recording at Palisade Studios in Chicago. Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Laughing Heart” inspired the album.

Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.

Poetry Tracklist:

1. Dog Days

2. Hard To Love

3. Mood Ring

4. Necklace

5. Alien

6. Light On

7. Pure Gold

8. Dist B

9. So Good

10. Don’t Look Down

11. Knife

12. Shake

13. Magician

14. Forget

Dehd Tour Dates:



2/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Festival

3/3 - Seattle, WA @ Freakout Weekender

3/24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

4/28 - Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Festival

5/26 - Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival

6/1 - Northampton, MA @ Field Day Music Festival

10/17 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/18 - Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

10/19 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Filmore

10/23 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

10/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/26 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wahs

10/27 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

11/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/9 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre

11/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

