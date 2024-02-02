Dehd Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Mood Ring”
Poetry Due Out May 10 via Fat Possum
Feb 01, 2024
Photography by Atiba Jefferson
Chicago trio Dehd have announced a new album, Poetry, and shared its first single, “Mood Ring,” via a music video. They have also announced some tour dates. Poetry will be out on May 10 via Fat Possum. View the “Mood Ring” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates below.
Poetry is the follow-up to 2022’s Blue Skies (also on Fat Possum) and 2020’s Flower of Devotion (which was released by Fire Talk).
Dehd is Emily Kempf, Jason Balla, and Eric McGrady. After they finished touring Blue Skies, the band embarked on some writing sessions in remote locations. “Eating, sleeping, breathing, living—our only purpose was to write,” says Kempf in a press release.
Ziyad Asrar of Whitney co-produced the album alongside Balla, recording at Palisade Studios in Chicago. Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Laughing Heart” inspired the album.
Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.
Poetry Tracklist:
1. Dog Days
2. Hard To Love
3. Mood Ring
4. Necklace
5. Alien
6. Light On
7. Pure Gold
8. Dist B
9. So Good
10. Don’t Look Down
11. Knife
12. Shake
13. Magician
14. Forget
Dehd Tour Dates:
2/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Festival
3/3 - Seattle, WA @ Freakout Weekender
3/24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
4/28 - Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Festival
5/26 - Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
6/1 - Northampton, MA @ Field Day Music Festival
10/17 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/18 - Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques
10/19 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Filmore
10/23 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
10/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/26 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wahs
10/27 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
11/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/9 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre
11/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Red Letter Days (Review) —
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Season One) (Review) —
- Paisley Fields @ The Folklore Sessions, Brighton, UK, January 31, 2024 (Review) — Paisley Fields, M. Butterfly, Pink Suits
- Dehd Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Mood Ring” (News) — Dehd
- FEUD: Capote vs The Swans (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.