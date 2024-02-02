 Dehd Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Mood Ring” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, February 2nd, 2024  
Subscribe

Dehd Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Mood Ring”

Poetry Due Out May 10 via Fat Possum

Feb 01, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Atiba Jefferson
Bookmark and Share


Chicago trio Dehd have announced a new album, Poetry, and shared its first single, “Mood Ring,” via a music video. They have also announced some tour dates. Poetry will be out on May 10 via Fat Possum. View the “Mood Ring” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates below.

Poetry is the follow-up to 2022’s Blue Skies (also on Fat Possum) and 2020’s Flower of Devotion (which was released by Fire Talk).

Dehd is Emily Kempf, Jason Balla, and Eric McGrady. After they finished touring Blue Skies, the band embarked on some writing sessions in remote locations. “Eating, sleeping, breathing, living—our only purpose was to write,” says Kempf in a press release.

Ziyad Asrar of Whitney co-produced the album alongside Balla, recording at Palisade Studios in Chicago. Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Laughing Heart” inspired the album.

Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.

Poetry Tracklist:

1. Dog Days
2. Hard To Love
3. Mood Ring
4. Necklace
5. Alien
6. Light On
7. Pure Gold
8. Dist B
9. So Good
10. Don’t Look Down
11. Knife
12. Shake
13. Magician
14. Forget

Dehd Tour Dates:
2/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Festival
3/3 - Seattle, WA @ Freakout Weekender
3/24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
4/28 - Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Festival
5/26 - Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
6/1 - Northampton, MA @ Field Day Music Festival
10/17 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/18 - Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques
10/19 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Filmore
10/23 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
10/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/26 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wahs
10/27 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
11/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/9 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre
11/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent