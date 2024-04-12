News

All





Dehd Share New Song “Alien” Poetry Due Out May 10 via Fat Possum

Photography by Atiba Jefferson



Chicago trio Dehd are releasing a new album, Poetry, on May 10 via Fat Possum. Now they have shared its third single, “Alien.” Listen below.

“Alien” is about frontwoman Emily Kempf being an extraterrestrial being. She explains in a press release: “This is about me being otherworldly, an artist of light, an angel, an alien or maybe some sort of faerie creature and wanting to find someone like me in this world, someone of my kind. Longing for this special person that’s as special as me to come around for me to love, but instead always coming to the same conclusion that I am fated to be a sort of loner hermit person with 1000 friends and that loving myself is the most important and rewarding thing I can consistently work on and do forever.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Mood Ring,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Light On.”

Poetry is the follow-up to 2022’s Blue Skies (also on Fat Possum) and 2020’s Flower of Devotion (which was released by Fire Talk).

Dehd is Emily Kempf, Jason Balla, and Eric McGrady. After they finished touring Blue Skies, the band embarked on some writing sessions in remote locations. “Eating, sleeping, breathing, living—our only purpose was to write,” says Kempf in a press release.

Ziyad Asrar of Whitney co-produced the album alongside Balla, recording at Palisade Studios in Chicago. Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Laughing Heart” inspired the album.

Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.