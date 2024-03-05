Dehd Share New Song “Light On”
Poetry Due Out May 10 via Fat Possum
Mar 05, 2024
Photography by Atiba Jefferson
Chicago trio Dehd are releasing a new album, Poetry, on May 10 via Fat Possum. Now they have shared its second single, “Light On.” They have also announced some new UK and EU tour dates. Check out the song, as well as all their tour dates, below.
The band’s Jason Balla had this to say about the new single in a press release: “This song is like a candle in the window, a light guiding someone back home if they were trying to find it.”
Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Mood Ring,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.
Poetry is the follow-up to 2022’s Blue Skies (also on Fat Possum) and 2020’s Flower of Devotion (which was released by Fire Talk).
Dehd is Emily Kempf, Jason Balla, and Eric McGrady. After they finished touring Blue Skies, the band embarked on some writing sessions in remote locations. “Eating, sleeping, breathing, living—our only purpose was to write,” says Kempf in a press release.
Ziyad Asrar of Whitney co-produced the album alongside Balla, recording at Palisade Studios in Chicago. Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Laughing Heart” inspired the album.
Dehd Tour Dates:
Festivals:
3/24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
4/28 - Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Festival
5/26 - Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
5/31 - Durham, NC @ Durham Bulls Athletic Park
6/1 - Northampton, MA @ Field Day Music Festival
7/27 - Portland, OR @ Project Pabst Festival
UK/EU:
7/1 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
7/2 - London, UK @ Village Underground
7/4 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
7/5 - Cologne, DE @ MTC
7/6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin - IndieStad
7/7 - Kraggenburg, NL @ Wilde Weide
7/9 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
7/12 Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
North America:
10/17 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/18 - Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques
10/19 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Filmore
10/23 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
10/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/26 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wahs
10/27 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
11/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/6 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/9 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre
11/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [SOLD OUT]
11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
