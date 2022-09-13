Dehd Share Video for New Single “Eggshells”
Blue Skies Out Now via Fat Possum
Sep 13, 2022
Photography by Alexa Viscius
Chicago trio Dehd have shared a video for their new single, “Eggshells.” It is out now via Fat Possum. View the video, directed by Kevin Veselka and band vocalist Emily Kempf, below,
The band’s latest album, Blue Skies, came out in May via Fat Possum. It featured the singles “Bad Love,” “Stars,” and “Empty In My Mind,” and “Window,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
The band’s most recent album, Flower of Devotion, came out in 2020 on Fire Talk. Read our interview with Dehd on Flower of Devotion.
