Depeche Mode Announce 29 New North American Tour Dates Memento Mori Due Out March 24 via Columbia

Photography by Anton Corbijn



Depeche Mode are releasing a new album, Memento Mori, on March 24 via Columbia Records. Now they have announced 29 new North American tour dates for this fall. They happen in late September, October, and November and include shows in many major U.S. cities. Check out all the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

There’s a fan pre-sale on Tuesday, February 21 and general tickets go on sale on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Previously Depeche Mode shared Memento Mori’s first single, “Ghosts Again,” via an Anton Corbijn-directed video. “Ghosts Again” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Memento Mori will be the first Depeche Mode album to be released since the death of the band’s Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, who passed away in May at age 60. It was announced last October.

Fletcher did work on the album before his death. Memento Mori is the band’s 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s Spirit. The Memento Mori tour will be the band’s first tour in five years and the band’s 19th tour overall. With Fletcher’s passing, that makes the official lineup for Depeche Mode as Dave Gahan and Martin Gore.

Gore had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Gahan added: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon.”

Depeche Mode Memento Mori World Tour 2023:

March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena

May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique

June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion

June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France

June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken

June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 1 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium

July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 9 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico

July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro

July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion ‘

July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb

July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Națională

July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna

July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letňany Airport

August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy

August 4 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena

August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena

New Dates Just Added:

September 21 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol

September 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

October 4 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 7 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

October 10 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

October 12 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena

October 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

October 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

October 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

November 3 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

November 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

November 8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

November 10 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

November 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

November 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

November 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

November 28 - Portland, OR - MODA Center

December 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

December 3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

December 6 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

December 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

December 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

