Depeche Mode Announce 29 New North American Tour Dates
Memento Mori Due Out March 24 via Columbia
Feb 16, 2023
Photography by Anton Corbijn
Depeche Mode are releasing a new album, Memento Mori, on March 24 via Columbia Records. Now they have announced 29 new North American tour dates for this fall. They happen in late September, October, and November and include shows in many major U.S. cities. Check out all the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
There’s a fan pre-sale on Tuesday, February 21 and general tickets go on sale on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. local time.
Previously Depeche Mode shared Memento Mori’s first single, “Ghosts Again,” via an Anton Corbijn-directed video. “Ghosts Again” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Memento Mori will be the first Depeche Mode album to be released since the death of the band’s Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, who passed away in May at age 60. It was announced last October.
Fletcher did work on the album before his death. Memento Mori is the band’s 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s Spirit. The Memento Mori tour will be the band’s first tour in five years and the band’s 19th tour overall. With Fletcher’s passing, that makes the official lineup for Depeche Mode as Dave Gahan and Martin Gore.
Gore had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”
Gahan added: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon.”
Depeche Mode Memento Mori World Tour 2023:
March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
May 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena
May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique
June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle
June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium
June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion
June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France
June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken
June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
July 1 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium
July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion
July 9 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion
July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico
July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro
July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion ‘
July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb
July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Națională
July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna
July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letňany Airport
August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
August 4 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena
August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena
New Dates Just Added:
September 21 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol
September 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
October 1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
October 4 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 7 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
October 10 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
October 12 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena
October 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
October 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
October 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
October 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
October 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
November 3 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
November 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
November 8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
November 10 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
November 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
November 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
November 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
November 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
November 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
November 28 - Portland, OR - MODA Center
December 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
December 3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
December 6 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
December 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
December 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
