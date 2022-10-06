Depeche Mode Announce New Album and 2023 World Tour
Memento Mori Due Out in Spring 2023 via Columbia; First Depeche Mode Album to Be Released Since the Death of the Band’s Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher
Oct 04, 2022
Photography by Anton Corbijn
Depeche Mode have announced a new album, Memento Mori, as well as some 2023 tour dates that include shows in North America and Europe. It will be the first Depeche Mode album to be released since the death of the band’s Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, who passed away in May at age 60. Fletcher did work on the album before his death. Memento Mori is due out next spring (an exact release date is TBA) on Columbia. No new music has been shared from the album as of yet, and the album’s tracklist and cover art are still forthcoming. Below are the tour dates.
Memento Mori is the band’s 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s Spirit. The Memento Mori tour will be the band’s first tour in five years and the band’s 19th tour overall. With Fletcher’s passing, that makes the official lineup for Depeche Mode as Dave Gahan and Martin Gore.
Gore had this to say about the album in a press release: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”
Gahan added: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”
The album and tour were announced today via an event in Berlin.
Depeche Mode Memento Mori World Tour 2023:
March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena
May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique
June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle
June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium
June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion
June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France
June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken
June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium
July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion
July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico
July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro
July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb
July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Națională
July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna
July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letňany Airport
August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena
