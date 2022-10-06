News

All





Depeche Mode Announce New Album and 2023 World Tour Memento Mori Due Out in Spring 2023 via Columbia; First Depeche Mode Album to Be Released Since the Death of the Band’s Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher

Photography by Anton Corbijn



Depeche Mode have announced a new album, Memento Mori, as well as some 2023 tour dates that include shows in North America and Europe. It will be the first Depeche Mode album to be released since the death of the band’s Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, who passed away in May at age 60. Fletcher did work on the album before his death. Memento Mori is due out next spring (an exact release date is TBA) on Columbia. No new music has been shared from the album as of yet, and the album’s tracklist and cover art are still forthcoming. Below are the tour dates.

Memento Mori is the band’s 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s Spirit. The Memento Mori tour will be the band’s first tour in five years and the band’s 19th tour overall. With Fletcher’s passing, that makes the official lineup for Depeche Mode as Dave Gahan and Martin Gore.

Gore had this to say about the album in a press release: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Gahan added: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

The album and tour were announced today via an event in Berlin.

Depeche Mode Memento Mori World Tour 2023:

March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena

May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique

June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion

June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France

June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken

June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium

July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico

July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro

July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb

July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Națională

July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna

July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letňany Airport

August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy

August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.