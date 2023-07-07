News

Depeche Mode Share New Wet Leg Remix of “Wagging Tongue” Also Listen to Seven Other Remixes of the Song





Depeche Mode released a new album, Memento Mori, in March via Columbia Records. Today they have released a collection of eight remixes of the album’s “Wagging Tongue,” including one by Wet Leg, who add backing vocals and their own instrumentation to the song, completely transforming it. Below, listen to the Wet Leg remix, the original album version of the song, and the entire remix collection.



Previously Depeche Mode shared Memento Mori’s first single, “Ghosts Again,” via an Anton Corbijn-directed video. “Ghosts Again” was one of our Songs of the Week. then they shared a video for “Wagging Tongue.”



Then they were the musical guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which they performed “Ghosts Again” and their classic single “Personal Jesus.” They also announced a whole lot of tour dates



Then they shared the album’s second single, the atmospheric and ghostly slow-burner “My Cosmos Is Mine,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.



Memento Mori is the first Depeche Mode album to be released since the death of the band’s Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, who passed away in May 2022 at age 60. It was announced last October.



Fletcher did work on the album before his death. Memento Mori is the band’s 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s Spirit. The Memento Mori tour will be the band’s first tour in five years and the band’s 19th tour overall. With Fletcher’s passing, that makes the official lineup for Depeche Mode as Dave Gahan and Martin Gore.



Gore had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”



Gahan added: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon.”



The British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) released their self-titled debut album in 2022 via Domino. The album was nominated for the Mercury Prize, won the band some Grammys, and was #1 on our Top 100 Albums of 2022.



Wet Leg’s debut single, “Chaise Longue,” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.



Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”



Read our 2022 interview with Wet Leg on their album here.



Read our rave review of Wet Leg here.

