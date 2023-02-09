Depeche Mode Share Video for New Song “Ghosts Again” and Confirm New Album Details
Memento Mori Due Out March 24 via Columbia
Feb 09, 2023
Photography by Anton Corbijn
Depeche Mode have shared a new song, “Ghosts Again,” via an Anton Corbijn-directed video. They have also confirmed the details of their new album, Memento Mori, including its release date, tracklist, and cover artwork. Memento Mori will be the first Depeche Mode album to be released since the death of the band’s Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, who passed away in May at age 60. It was announced last October and now has a confirmed release date of March 24 and will be released on Columbia Records. Check out the “Ghosts Again” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” says frontman Dave Gahan in a press release.
The band’s Martin Gore adds: “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to—I’m excited to be able to share it.”
Fletcher did work on the album before his death. Memento Mori is the band’s 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s Spirit. The Memento Mori tour will be the band’s first tour in five years and the band’s 19th tour overall. With Fletcher’s passing, that makes the official lineup for Depeche Mode as Dave Gahan and Martin Gore.
Gore had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”
Gahan added: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”
Memento Mori Tracklist:
01 My Cosmos Is Mine
02 Wagging Tongue
03 Ghosts Again
04 Don’t Say You Love Me
05 My Favourite Stranger
06 Soul With Me
07 Caroline’s Monkey
08 Before We Drown
09 People Are Good
10 Always You
11 Never Let Me Go
12 Speak To Me
Depeche Mode Memento Mori World Tour 2023:
March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
May 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena
May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium
June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle
June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium
June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion
June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France
June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken
June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
July 1 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique
July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion
July 9 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion
July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico
July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro
July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb
July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Națională
July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna
July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letňany Airport
August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
August 4 - Kraków, PL - Tauron Arena
August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Depeche Mode Share Video for New Song “Ghosts Again” and Confirm New Album Details (News) — Depeche Mode
- Premiere: Quinn Cicala Shares New Single “Spring Street” (News) — Quinn Cicala
- M83 Shares Five New Songs, The First Chapter of His New Album (News) — M83
- Burt Bacharach Has Died at Age 94 (News) — Burt Bacharach
- Premiere: Rona Mac Shares New Single “Sense” (News) — Rona Mac
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.