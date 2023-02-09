News

All





Depeche Mode Share Video for New Song “Ghosts Again” and Confirm New Album Details Memento Mori Due Out March 24 via Columbia

Photography by Anton Corbijn



Depeche Mode have shared a new song, “Ghosts Again,” via an Anton Corbijn-directed video. They have also confirmed the details of their new album, Memento Mori, including its release date, tracklist, and cover artwork. Memento Mori will be the first Depeche Mode album to be released since the death of the band’s Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, who passed away in May at age 60. It was announced last October and now has a confirmed release date of March 24 and will be released on Columbia Records. Check out the “Ghosts Again” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” says frontman Dave Gahan in a press release.

The band’s Martin Gore adds: “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to—I’m excited to be able to share it.”

Fletcher did work on the album before his death. Memento Mori is the band’s 15th studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s Spirit. The Memento Mori tour will be the band’s first tour in five years and the band’s 19th tour overall. With Fletcher’s passing, that makes the official lineup for Depeche Mode as Dave Gahan and Martin Gore.

Gore had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Gahan added: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

Memento Mori Tracklist:

01 My Cosmos Is Mine

02 Wagging Tongue

03 Ghosts Again

04 Don’t Say You Love Me

05 My Favourite Stranger

06 Soul With Me

07 Caroline’s Monkey

08 Before We Drown

09 People Are Good

10 Always You

11 Never Let Me Go

12 Speak To Me

Depeche Mode Memento Mori World Tour 2023:

March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena

May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium

June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion

June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France

June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken

June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 1 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique

July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 9 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico

July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro

July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb

July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Națională

July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna

July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letňany Airport

August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy

August 4 - Kraków, PL - Tauron Arena

August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.