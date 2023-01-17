News

Destroyer Announces New Spring 2023 Solo Tour Dates LABYRINTHITIS Out Now via Merge

Photography by Nicolas Bragg



Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) has announced some new spring tour dates. They are solo shows, meaning, as a press release puts it: “just him, his guitar, and his effects pedals.” The dates are this April and May and The Reds, Pinks, & Purples will be the support act. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.

Destroyer’s latest album, LABYRINTHITIS, came out in March 2022 via Merge. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. Read our interview with Destroyer on the album here.

In October, Destroyer shared a new song, “Somnambulist Blues,” which featured Sandro Perri and was released via Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass series.

Destroyer 2023 Tour Dates:

April 28 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Collectiveo

April 29 Chicago, IL – Space

April 30 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

May 01 Oberlin, OH – Oberlin College

May 02 Columbus, OH – The Basement

May 04 Atlanta, GA – The EARL

May 05 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 06 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle Back Room

May 07 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

May 08 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

May 09 Hamden, CD – Space Ballroom

May 11 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

May 12 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

(All dates solo and with support from The Reds, Pinks, and Purples.)

