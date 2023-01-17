Destroyer Announces New Spring 2023 Solo Tour Dates
Jan 17, 2023
Photography by Nicolas Bragg
Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) has announced some new spring tour dates. They are solo shows, meaning, as a press release puts it: “just him, his guitar, and his effects pedals.” The dates are this April and May and The Reds, Pinks, & Purples will be the support act. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.
Destroyer’s latest album, LABYRINTHITIS, came out in March 2022 via Merge. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. Read our interview with Destroyer on the album here.
In October, Destroyer shared a new song, “Somnambulist Blues,” which featured Sandro Perri and was released via Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass series.
Destroyer 2023 Tour Dates:
April 28 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Collectiveo
April 29 Chicago, IL – Space
April 30 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex
May 01 Oberlin, OH – Oberlin College
May 02 Columbus, OH – The Basement
May 04 Atlanta, GA – The EARL
May 05 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
May 06 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle Back Room
May 07 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall
May 08 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
May 09 Hamden, CD – Space Ballroom
May 11 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
May 12 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios
(All dates solo and with support from The Reds, Pinks, and Purples.)
