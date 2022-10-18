 Destroyer Shares New Single “Somnambulist Blues” and Spotify Playlist of Song Inspirations | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 18th, 2022  
Destroyer Shares New Single “Somnambulist Blues” and Spotify Playlist of Song Inspirations

New Single Out Now via Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass Series

Oct 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Dan Bois
Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) has shared a new song, “Somnambulist Blues,” which features Sandro Perri and is out now via Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass series. Bejar has also shared a Spotify playlist of songs which have inspired the new single. Listen to the single and the playlist below.

In a press release, Bejar states: “I come back to Sandro’s music as something to sing to at the crossroads moments of my life in music. There is something about the landscape Sandro lays out—it’s a world in which things become imminently singable. A lotta room to roam, and all of it good.”

Destroyer’s latest album, LABYRINTHITIS, came out in March via Merge. Read our interview with Destroyer on the album here.

