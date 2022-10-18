Destroyer Shares New Single “Somnambulist Blues” and Spotify Playlist of Song Inspirations
New Single Out Now via Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass Series
Oct 18, 2022
Photography by Dan Bois
Destroyer (the project of Dan Bejar) has shared a new song, “Somnambulist Blues,” which features Sandro Perri and is out now via Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass series. Bejar has also shared a Spotify playlist of songs which have inspired the new single. Listen to the single and the playlist below.
In a press release, Bejar states: “I come back to Sandro’s music as something to sing to at the crossroads moments of my life in music. There is something about the landscape Sandro lays out—it’s a world in which things become imminently singable. A lotta room to roam, and all of it good.”
Destroyer’s latest album, LABYRINTHITIS, came out in March via Merge. Read our interview with Destroyer on the album here.
