Thursday, August 31st, 2023  
Devendra Banhart Shares New Song “Nun”

Flying Wig Due Out September 22 via Mexican Summer

Aug 31, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Dana Trippe
Devendra Banhart is releasing a new album, Flying Wig, on September 22 via Mexican Summer. Now he has shared the album’s third single, “Nun.” Listen below, followed by Banhart’s upcoming tour dates.

Banhart had this to say about the songs in a press release: “‘Nun’ was written in a Nunnery in Northern Nepal…it’s a simple metaphor: we can run to something, run for something, run out of something….an archetype with plenty of elasticity.”

Cate Le Bon produced Flying Wig. Previously Banhart shared the album’s first single, “Twin,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared a music video for its second single “Sirens,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2007 interview with Banhart on his fifth studio LP, Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon.

Listen to our podcast episode with Banhart on his own inspirations.

Devendra Banhart Tour Dates:

Oct 3 Iowa City, IA The Englert Theatre +
Oct 4 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall *
Oct 6 Toronto, ONT The Phoenix Concert Theatre *
Oct 7 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre *
Oct 8 Burlington, VT Higher Ground *
Oct 9 Boston, MA The Sinclair @
Oct 11 New York, NY Webster Hall @
Oct 12 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer @
Oct 13 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes ^
Oct 14 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre #
Nov 7 Lisbon, PT Coliseu
Nov 8 Braga, PT Theatro Circo
Nov 10 Madrid, ES Palacio Municipal %
Nov 11 Valencia, ES La Rambleta %
Nov 12 Barcelona, ES Paral.lel 62 %
Nov 14 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex %
Nov 15 London, UK Troxy %
Nov 18 Lyon, FR Le Transbordeur %
Nov 19 Lausanne, CH Theatre de l’Octogone %
Nov 21 Milan, IT Auditorium Fondazione Cariplo %
Nov 22 Trieste, IT Teatro Politeama Rossetti %
Nov 23 Vienna, AT Globe %
Nov 25 Berlin, DE Passionskirche %
Nov 26 Hamburg, DE Kampnagel %
Nov 28 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso %
Nov 29 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique %
Dec 6 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park !
Dec 7 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco !
Dec 8 San Luis Obispo Fremont Theater +
Dec 9 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore !
Dec 11 Portland, OR Revolution Hall !
Dec 12 Seattle, Wa Neptune Theatre !
Dec 13 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom !

! with Hayden Pedigo
* with Le Ren
@ with Miho Hatori
^ with Soma
% with John Moods
+ with Rogov
# with H. Hawkline

