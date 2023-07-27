News

Devendra Banhart Shares Other-Worldly Video For New Song “Sirens” Flying Wig Due Out September 22 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Dana Trippe



Devendra Banhart has shared a music video for his new song “Sirens,” which is the second song to be shared from his upcoming album Flying Wig. This LP, which was produced by Cate Le Bon, is due out September 22 via Mexican Summer. Check out “Sirens” below, followed by some upcoming tour dates.

Of “Sirens,” Banhart says in a press release: “‘Sirens’ is about the bewilderment that precedes longing, the space between ‘everything hurts’ and ‘oh there’s a nail stuck in my back,’ it’s like the relief mixed with fear that comes from finally finding the target. We haven’t hit it yet - but we know where to aim, that’s where the ‘And Yet’-ness of this song is. Another theme that seems prevalent throughout the album is obstacles into antidotes. I mean, what a bummer right? ‘Only the violence will ever hold me tight’ but if there’s no getting rid of then our only sane option is to learn to dance with it. This is all lyrical…musically we wanted it to feel like dancing alone, weeping in a crowd, and somehow even relaxing into that melancholy, the sensual side of sorrow, the mournful side of joy.”

The video for “Sirens” was a collaboration with Christian Stavros directed by Joseph Wasilewski. Of the video, Banhart adds: “We wanted to make a mini sci fi film that was equally dystopian and utopian. What we came up with was a world where only artists are allowed to run for any government positions, the presidency is always shared between two people. In our world two legends won, Tim Heidecker and Mitra Jouhari, and in this world everyone’s a masseuse and massages are mandatory (played by myself and the amazing Dorian Wood) and crying is obligatory and enforced by law.”

Banhart previously released the song “Twin,” which is also featured on this upcoming album.

Devendra Banhart Tour Dates:

Aug 12 Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Bowl =

Oct 3 Iowa City, IA The Englert Theatre +

Oct 4 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall *

Oct 6 Toronto, ONT The Phoenix Concert Theatre *

Oct 7 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre *

Oct 8 Burlington, VT Higher Ground *

Oct 9 Boston, MA The Sinclair @

Oct 11 New York, NY Webster Hall @

Oct 12 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer @

Oct 13 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes ^

Oct 14 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre

Nov 7 Lisbon, PT Coliseu

Nov 8 Braga, PT Theatro Circo

Nov 10 Madrid, ES Palacio Municipal %

Nov 11 Valencia, ES La Rambleta %

Nov 12 Barcelona, ES Paral.lel 62 %

Nov 14 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex %

Nov 15 London, UK Troxy %

Nov 18 Lyon, FR Le Transbordeur %

Nov 19 Lausanne, CH Theatre de l’Octogone %

Nov 21 Milan, IT Auditorium Fondazione Cariplo %

Nov 22 Trieste, IT Teatro Politeama Rossetti %

Nov 23 Vienna, AT Globe %

Nov 25 Berlin, DE Passionskirche %

Nov 26 Hamburg, DE Kampnagel %

Nov 28 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso %

Nov 29 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique %

Dec 6 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park !

Dec 9 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore !

Dec 11 Portland, OR Revolution Hall !

Dec 12 Seattle, Wa Neptune Theatre !

Dec 13 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom !



! with Hayden Pedigo

* with Le Ren

@ with Miho Hatori

^ with Soma

% with John Moods

+ with Rogov

= with Carla Morrison

