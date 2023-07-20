 DeYarmond Edison Shares Two New Songs “Epoch” and “Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
DeYarmond Edison Shares Two New Songs “Epoch” and “Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)”

DeYarmond Edison Box Set, Epoch, is Due Out August 18 via Jagjaguwar

Jul 20, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by DeYarmond Edison
DeYarmond Edison, a short-lived band who would end up birthing Bon Iver, Megafaun and more, have shared two songs “Epoch” and “Songs for a Lover (of Long Ago),” as a the latest preview into their monumental box set Epoch. This collection, which holds around dozens of unpublished photos and 60,000 words of in-depth interviews, is due out August 18 via Jagjaguwar. The 83 recordings included in the set span over the evolution of founding members Vernon, Brad Cook, Phil Cook, and Joe Westerlund from their albums as childhood friends to more current music. Listen to “Epoch” and “Songs for a Lover (of Long Ago),” below.

The title track “Epoch” is the closest the band had gotten to capturing what DeYarmond Edison could have been, but it also ultimately led to the band’s breakup in 2006. This all happened a year after the band moved from Wisconsin to Raleigh to reinvent themselves. Justin Vernon of Bon Iver says in a press release: “I learned more in that year than I’ve learned in the decade since.”

“Epoch” and “Songs for a Lover (of Long Ago) follow the release of DeYarmond Edison’s “Hazelton,” “liner,” “As Long as I Can Go” b/w Justin Vernon and Phil Cook’s “Feel The Light.”

