News

All





DIIV Release Live Album, Share Live Video For “Dopamine” Live at Murmrr Theatre Out Now

Photography by Bradley Golding



DIIV have released a new live album, Live at Murmrr Theatre. The album is a compilation of live recordings from their 2017 performance at Brooklyn’s Murmrr. It features tracks from the band’s first two albums, Oshin and Is The Is Are, and includes covers of Alex G’s “Hollow” and My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep.” DIIV have also shared a live performance video of their song “Dopamine.” View the video, shot by Jim Larson, and stream the album below.

The band’s Zachary Cole Smith states in a press release: “In August 2017 I was five months sober and DIIV hadn’t played a show in almost a year. Our friend Ric helped us set up an intimate acoustic show in a theater in our hometown of brooklyn. We decorated the stage with stuff from our houses and played our home videos on a tv. We invited our friends and family and played some songs from our first two albums and some other artists’ songs that felt important to us as a band. It felt like some kind of reset. We recorded the show and forgot about it for a bunch of years. We recently found the recordings and thought people might want to hear them. I think of it as a kind of official bootleg I guess. Our friend Jarvis mixed it and our friends Parker and Jim made the art. Enjoy.”

DIIV’s newest studio album, Deceiver, came out in 2019 via Captured Tracks.

Read our 2016 interview with DIIV.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.