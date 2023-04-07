 Dinner Party (Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper) Announce New Album, Share New Song | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 7th, 2023  
Dinner Party (Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper) Announce New Album, Share New Song

Enigmatic Society Due Out April 14; Listen to “For Granted” (Feat. Arin Ray) Now

Apr 07, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Amani Washington
Dinner Party—the jazz/hip-hop/soul supergroup featuring Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, and Robert Glasper—have announced a new album, Enigmatic Society, and shared a new song from it, “For Granted” (which features Arin Ray). Enigmatic Society is due out April 14 (which is next Friday). Listen to “For Granted” below, followed by the album’s tracklist. Above is the cover artwork.

Enigmatic Society follows the band’s self-titled debut album, released in 2020, and includes “Insane,” a new song shared last month. The band is playing Coachella this month and will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 17.

The project was hatched while Martin and Glasper were on tour together, but the two have known each other much longer than that, first meeting in 1996 at a jazz band camp. Martin has known Washington even longer than that, having met in 1992 in a high school jazz band.

Washington’s sister, Amani Washington, did the album’s cover art.

Read our review of their self-titled debut album here.

Washington released an acclaimed double album, Heaven and Earth, in 2018. It was our #1 album of 2018. Read our 2018 cover story interview with Washington.

Enigmatic Society Tracklist:

01 Answered Prayer (feat. Phoelix)
02 Breathe (feat. Arin Ray)
03 Insane (feat. Ant Clemons)
04 Watts Renaissance
05 For Granted (feat. Arin Ray)
06 Secure (feat. Phoelix & Tank)
07 Can’t Go (feat. Phoelix)
08 The Lower East Side
09 Love Love (feat. Arin Ray)

