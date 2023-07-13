News

Disclosure Surprise Announce New Album for Release Tomorrow Alchemy Due Out Tomorrow via Apollo

Photography by Llinos Owen and George Muncey



Disclosure, electronic duo and brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, have announced the release of their fourth studio album, Alchemy, which is due out tomorrow via Disclosure’s own Apollo label via AWAL. There are no guest features or samples on this record. Check out the tracklist and cover artwork below.



With Alchemy, the focus is on the brothers as they embrace a sense of freedom and expression. “This record is a celebration of us feeling liberated right now,” says Guy in a press release. “We’re no longer signed to a major record label. We’re not going to tour this record. We can do whatever we like and be super creative.”



The record was crafted during two very different times in the brothers’ lives. Guy was married and settling into a new home while Howard was reeling from heartbreak and an exhaustive 150-day tour. “There was this combination of deep heartbreak and sadness, but also deep admiration and appreciation,” Howard says. “Let’s turn this horrible feeling into something beautiful. The whole idea was to channel pain into beauty—which, in hindsight, is always the aim.”



There’s been a lot of growth showcased on this album compared to their previous releases as Disclosure wanted to prioritize successes and shortcomings in their own lives with a more personal spin. “All our other albums were written in third person,” says Guy. “Before now, very few of our songs were about things that happened to us and our lives.”



Disclosure were assisted by friends Max Margolis, DonnyBravo, and Cirkut during the making of their record.



Their last record was 2020’s ENERGY.



Alchemy Tracklist:





1. Looking For Love

2. Simply Won’t Do

3. Higher Than Ever Before

4. A Little Bit

5. Go The Distance

6. Someday…

7. We Were In Love

8. Sun Showers

9. Purify

10. Brown Eyes

11. Talk on the Phone

