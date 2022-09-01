News

Disq Share New Song “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs” Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet Due Out October 7 via Saddle Creek

Photography by Jacob Boll



Wisconsin-based band Disq are releasing a new album, Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet, on October 7 via Saddle Creek. Now they have shared its third single, “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In July, Disq shared the album’s first single “Cujo Kiddies,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “If Only.”

Disq Tour Dates:

Thu. Sep. 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Fri. Sep. 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

Sat. Sep. 17 - La Crosse, WI @ Mid West Music Fest

Wed. Nov. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern #

Thu. Nov. 17 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch #

Fri. Nov. 18 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake #

Sun. Nov. 20 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

Mon. Nov. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

Tue. Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

Wed. Nov. 23 - Washington, DC @ DC9 #

Fri. Nov. 25 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement #

Sat. Nov. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway #

Mon. Nov. 28 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Tue. Nov. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Fri. Dec. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ^

Sat. Dec. 3 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at The Catalyst

Mon. Dec. 5 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall %

Tue. Dec. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza %

Wed. Dec. 7 - Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts

Sat. Dec. 10 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon



* Supporting Neko Case

# Support from Ducks Ltd.

^ Co-headline with Sorry

% Support from Sea Lemon

