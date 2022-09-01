 Disq Share New Song “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 1st, 2022  
Disq Share New Song “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs”

Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet Due Out October 7 via Saddle Creek

Sep 01, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Jacob Boll
Wisconsin-based band Disq are releasing a new album, Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet, on October 7 via Saddle Creek. Now they have shared its third single, “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In July, Disq shared the album’s first single “Cujo Kiddies,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “If Only.”

Disq Tour Dates:

Thu. Sep. 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
Fri. Sep. 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *
Sat. Sep. 17 - La Crosse, WI @ Mid West Music Fest
Wed. Nov. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern #
Thu. Nov. 17 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch #
Fri. Nov. 18 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake #
Sun. Nov. 20 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #
Mon. Nov. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #
Tue. Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #
Wed. Nov. 23 - Washington, DC @ DC9 #
Fri. Nov. 25 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement #
Sat. Nov. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway #
Mon. Nov. 28 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
Tue. Nov. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Fri. Dec. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ^
Sat. Dec. 3 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at The Catalyst
Mon. Dec. 5 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall %
Tue. Dec. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza %
Wed. Dec. 7 - Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts
Sat. Dec. 10 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

* Supporting Neko Case
# Support from Ducks Ltd.
^ Co-headline with Sorry
% Support from Sea Lemon

