Divorce Share Video For New Song “That Hill” Debut EP Get Mean Due Out Tomorrow via Hand In Hive

New Nottingham, England-based four-piece Divorce are releasing their debut EP, Get Mean, tomorrow via London-based label Hand In Hive. Now they have shared another song from it, “That Hill,” via a self-directed video for the single. Watch it below.

Divorce is built around songwriting duo Tiger Cohen-Towell (vocals/bass) and Felix Mackenzie-Barrow (vocals/guitar), and also features Adam Peter Smith (guitar) and Kasper Sandstrøm (drums). Mackenzie-Barrow had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘That Hill’ was written as something of a commitment to pursuing our dreams. The first lines came out of early morning shifts in a dead-end minimum wage job and the general chaos of trying to make a career of the thing you love most in the world. We’ve done a lot of driving around to gigs on no sleep and getting honked at by old men. Some of that absurdity found its way into the track.”

Of the EP as a whole, Mackenzie-Barrow had this to say: “It was never supposed to be an EP. We believe everything we put out under the banner of Divorce has undergone a great deal of consideration in an effort to make it ours, so that links all of our music—but these singles were not supposed to be a body of work. It was when the final track, ‘That Hill,’ came into existence over the summer, that we realised they were a part of the same beast. The track finishes up our year of single releases with a tiredness for this life in all its monotony and glass ceilings.

“The record takes us from the juvenile arrogance of ‘Services’ to the sobering bitterness of ‘That Hill,’ but we felt it would be apt to have those cynical lyrics sung like you’re in a bar full of old friends and an out-of-tune piano. There is humour at the core of this record, a need to not take it all too seriously. This is sort of what we want people to feel when listening to the record, but we also feel this first record somewhat showcases our vulnerability and naivety and we think that’s okay, and want the listener to be engaged in our entire journey as we learn/grow as a project. We hope you enjoy.”

