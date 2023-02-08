Django Django Announce New Album, Share Five New Songs Including “Complete Me” (Feat. Self Esteem)
Off Planet Due Out June 16 via Because Music and Being Released in Four Parts
Feb 08, 2023
Photography by Sequoia Ziff
Django Django have announced a new album, Off Planet, and have shared its first five songs, including lead single “Complete Me,” which features Self Esteem. Similar to how Beach House released their last album, Off Planet is being released in four parts, with the first part out today, and the full album coming out on June 16 via Because Music. Today they have shared the following songs: “Wishbone,” “Complete Me” (feat. Self Esteem), “Osaka,” “Hands High” (feat. Refound*), and “Lunar Vibrations” (feat. Isabelle Woodhouse). Check out all five songs below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
Off Planet also features Jack Peñate, Stealing Sheep, and Toya Delazy and a press release says it deconstructs ’90s dance pop. Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) previously appeared on the Django Django song “Surface to Air,” from the band’s 2018 album Marble Skies.
Django Django’s Dave Maclean had this to say about “Complete Me” in a press release: “The instrumental for ‘Complete Me’ was made sometime in 2020 or 21 when the world was in lockdown and I was making music in my garden shed studio. It was a dance track that I didn’t really know what to do with. I sent it to Rebecca and she loved the vibe of it and really quickly came up with some vocal ideas that kind of stuck straight away and locked well with the track. The production was inspired by a lot of ’90s breakbeat house and hip-house records that I’ve always been really into and loved Djing with over the years.”
Django Django’s last studio album, Glowing in the Dark, came out in 2021 via Because Music. Last year they released a 10th anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut album. It featured the original album along with a complete dub reworking by Mad Professor.
Off Planet Tracklist:
1. Wishbone
2. Complete Me ft. Self Esteem
3. Osaka
4. Hands High ft Refound*
5. Lunar Vibrations ft Isabelle Woodhouse
6. Don’t Touch That Dial ft. Yuuko
7. Back to Back ft. Patience
8. Squid Inc
9. Come Down
10. Golden Cross
11. No Time ft. Jack Penate
12. A New Way Through
13. Galaxy Mood ft. Toya Delazy
14. The Oh Zone
15. Dead Machine ft. Stealing Sheep
16. Dumb Drum
17. Fluxus
18. Slipstream
19. Who You Know ft. Bernardo
20. Black Cadillac
21. Gazelle
