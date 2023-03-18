Django Django Share Five New Songs Including “Don’t Touch That Dial” (Feat. Yuuko)
Off Planet Part Two Also Includes “Back to Back” (Feat. Patience), “Squid Inc,” “Come Down,” and “Golden Cross”
Mar 18, 2023
Photography by Sequoia Ziff
Django Django are releasing a new album, Off Planet, on June 16 via Because Music. It’s being released in four parts and now the band has shared part two, which features five new songs: “Don’t Touch That Dial” (Feat. Yuuko), “Back to Back” (Feat. Patience), “Squid Inc,” “Come Down,” and “Golden Cross.” “Don’t Touch That Dial” is being considered the lead single of part two and Yuuko is a Japanese rapper. Listen to all five songs below.
The band’s Dave Maclean had this to say about “Don’t Touch That Dial” in a press release: “This was a weird instrumental track that came out of looping some little chopped up bits of a studio jam. I liked the odd groove of the track and I wanted a vocalist on there but I wanted something quite different, so I reached out to Yuuko and she totally got it, and delivered this outstanding top line.”
Previously Django Django shared part one of Off Planet, which featured its first five songs, including lead single “Complete Me” (feat. Self Esteem), “Wishbone,” “Osaka,” “Hands High” (feat. Refound*), and “Lunar Vibrations” (feat. Isabelle Woodhouse). “Complete Me” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Off Planet also features Jack Peñate, Stealing Sheep, and Toya Delazy and a press release says it deconstructs ’90s dance pop. Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) previously appeared on the Django Django song “Surface to Air,” from the band’s 2018 album Marble Skies.
Django Django’s last studio album, Glowing in the Dark, came out in 2021 via Because Music. Last year they released a 10th anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut album. It featured the original album along with a complete dub reworking by Mad Professor.
Django Django also recently shared a music video for “Complete Me.” Watch that below.
Django Django UK Tour Dates:
Day/Month
09/06 - London, UK @ Southbank Centre, Christine and the Queens’ Meltdown Festival
11/06 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Kite Festival
16/06 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East - instore
19/06 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Records - instore
20/06 - Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda Records Phase One - instore
21/06 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade - instore
22/06 - Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Pryzm - instore
20/07 - 23/07 - Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival
20/07 - 23/07 - Standon, UK @ Standon Calling
