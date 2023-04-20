Django Django Share Six New Songs Including “No Time” (Feat. Jack Peñate)
Off Planet Part Three Also Includes “A New Way Through,” “Galaxy Mood” (Feat. Toya Delazy), “The Oh Zone,” “Dead Machine” (Feat. Stealing Sheep), and “Dumdrum”
Apr 20, 2023
Photography by Sequoia Ziff
Django Django are releasing a new album, Off Planet, on June 16 via Because Music. It’s being released in four parts and now the band has shared part three, which features six new songs: “No Time” (Feat. Jack Peñate), “A New Way Through,” “Galaxy Mood” (Feat. Toya Delazy), “The Oh Zone,” “Dead Machine” (Feat. Stealing Sheep), and “Dumdrum.” “No Time” is being considered the lead single of part three. Listen to all six songs below.
The band collectively had this to say about part three of Off Planet in a press release: “Part 3 continues the journeys in sound with guest vocals from Jack Peñate, Stealing Sheep, and Toya Delazy. Moving from classic house inspired grooves of ‘No Time’ and ‘A New Way Through’ to the woozy, lo-fi hip-hop drums of “Dead Machine” and ending with the squelching, dancefloor ready synths of ‘Galaxy Mood’ and ‘Dumdrum.’”
Previously Django Django shared part one of Off Planet, which featured its first five songs, including lead single “Complete Me” (feat. Self Esteem), “Wishbone,” “Osaka,” “Hands High” (feat. Refound*), and “Lunar Vibrations” (feat. Isabelle Woodhouse). “Complete Me” was one of our Songs of the Week and then they shared a video for “Complete Me.”
Then Django Django shared part two of Off Planet, which featured its next five songs: “Don’t Touch That Dial” (Feat. Yuuko), “Back to Back” (Feat. Patience), “Squid Inc,” “Come Down,” and “Golden Cross.”
Off Planet deconstructs ’90s dance pop. Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Taylor, formerly of Slow Club) previously appeared on the Django Django song “Surface to Air,” from the band’s 2018 album Marble Skies.
Django Django’s last studio album, Glowing in the Dark, came out in 2021 via Because Music. Last year they released a 10th anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut album. It featured the original album along with a complete dub reworking by Mad Professor.
Django Django UK Tour Dates:
Day/Month
09/06 - London, UK @ Southbank Centre, Christine and the Queens’ Meltdown Festival
11/06 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Kite Festival
16/06 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East - instore
19/06 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Records - instore
20/06 - Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda Records Phase One - instore
21/06 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade - instore
22/06 - Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Pryzm - instore
20/07 - 23/07 - Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival
20/07 - 23/07 - Standon, UK @ Standon Calling
