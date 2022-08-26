Djo (Joe Keery from “Stranger Things”) Shares New Single “Figure You Out”
Decide Due Out September 16
Aug 26, 2022
Photography by Dana Trippe
Djo (actor Joe Keery from Stranger Things) has shared a new single, “Figure You Out.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Decide, which will be out on September 16. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the album in June, Djo shared the album track “Change.” He later shared the single “Gloom.”
Djo’s debut solo album, TWENTY TWENTY, came out in 2019. He was previously a part of the Chicago psych rock band Post Animal.
