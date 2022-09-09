 Djo (Joe Keery from “Stranger Things”) Shares New Single “Half Life” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 9th, 2022  
Djo (Joe Keery from “Stranger Things”) Shares New Single “Half Life”

Decide Due Out September 16

Sep 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Dana Trippe
Djo (actor Joe Keery from Stranger Things) has shared a new single, “Half Life.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Decide, which will be out on September 16. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, Djo shared the album track “Change.” He later shared the singles “Gloom” and “Figure You Out.”

Djo’s debut solo album, TWENTY TWENTY, came out in 2019. He was previously a part of the Chicago psych rock band Post Animal.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

