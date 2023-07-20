Dogstar Announce New Album, Share Video For New Song “Everything Turns Around”
Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Due Out October 6 via Dillon Street
Jul 20, 2023
Photography by Brian Bowen Smith
Rock band Dogstar, featuring Keanu Reeves, Bret Domrose, and Robert Mailhouse, have announced their first new album in two decades, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, and shared a video for its first single “Everything Turns Around.” This LP is due out October 6 via their own label Dillon Street. In the summer, Dogstar will also kick off a 25+ city headline tour. Check out the performance-driven video for “Everything Turns Around,” followed by the LP’s tracklist as well as upcoming tour dates.
Of the new track, Dogstar says in a press release: “We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single ‘Everything Turns Around.’ It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”
Of their anticipated tour, Dogstar adds: “When creating this record, we were so excited about the idea of playing it live so we are thrilled to finally announce the Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour and to soon play for our fans all over North America and Japan.”
Somewhere Between the Power LInes and Palm Trees Tracklist:
1. Blonde
2. How The Story Ends
3. Everything Turns Around
4. Overhang
5. Dillon Street
6. Lily
7. Lust
8. Glimmer
9. Sunrise
10. Sleep
12. Upside
12. Breach
Dogstar Tour Dates:
08-10 Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke
08-11 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
08-12 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
08-15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
08-17 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
08-18 Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre
08-19 Aspen, CO - Belly Up
08-22 Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
08-23 Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
08-24 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
08-26 Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
08-27 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
08-28 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
09-05 Osaka, Japan - Zepp Namba
09-06 Yokohama, Japan - KT Zepp
09-07 Yokohama, Japan - KT Zepp
11-30 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
12-03 San Francisco, CA - The Great American Music Hall
12-05 Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre
12-07 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
12-08 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
12-09 Toronto, Ontario - Lee’s Palace
12-11 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
12-12 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
12-14 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
12-15 Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre
12-16 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
12-18 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
12-19 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
12-20 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
