Dogstar Announce New Album, Share Video For New Song “Everything Turns Around” Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Due Out October 6 via Dillon Street

Photography by Brian Bowen Smith



Rock band Dogstar, featuring Keanu Reeves, Bret Domrose, and Robert Mailhouse, have announced their first new album in two decades, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, and shared a video for its first single “Everything Turns Around.” This LP is due out October 6 via their own label Dillon Street. In the summer, Dogstar will also kick off a 25+ city headline tour. Check out the performance-driven video for “Everything Turns Around,” followed by the LP’s tracklist as well as upcoming tour dates.

Of the new track, Dogstar says in a press release: “We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single ‘Everything Turns Around.’ It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”

Of their anticipated tour, Dogstar adds: “When creating this record, we were so excited about the idea of playing it live so we are thrilled to finally announce the Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour and to soon play for our fans all over North America and Japan.”

Somewhere Between the Power LInes and Palm Trees Tracklist:

1. Blonde

2. How The Story Ends

3. Everything Turns Around

4. Overhang

5. Dillon Street

6. Lily

7. Lust

8. Glimmer

9. Sunrise

10. Sleep

12. Upside

12. Breach

Dogstar Tour Dates:

08-10 Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke

08-11 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

08-12 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

08-15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

08-17 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

08-18 Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre

08-19 Aspen, CO - Belly Up

08-22 Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

08-23 Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

08-24 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

08-26 Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

08-27 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

08-28 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

09-05 Osaka, Japan - Zepp Namba

09-06 Yokohama, Japan - KT Zepp

09-07 Yokohama, Japan - KT Zepp

11-30 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

12-03 San Francisco, CA - The Great American Music Hall

12-05 Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

12-07 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

12-08 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

12-09 Toronto, Ontario - Lee’s Palace

12-11 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

12-12 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

12-14 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

12-15 Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre

12-16 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

12-18 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

12-19 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

12-20 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

