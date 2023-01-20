News

Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry Team Up for New Song “Gonna Be You” Written by Diane Warren for the Movie 80 for Brady





Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry have all teamed up for a new song, “Gonna Be You.” It was written by Diane Warren for the movie 80 for Brady and shared via a music video that features four of the five singers (Harry is absent). Watch it below.

80 for Brady is due out February 3 via Paramount Pictures. It stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady (who plays himself). It tells the true story of four friends and their “wild trip” to the 2017 Super Bowl. Damon Elliott produced the song and Alex Ogus directed its video (which incorporates clips from the film). Parton of course starred with Fonda and Tomlin in the 1980 classic film 9 to 5 (which also features Parton’s hit song of the same name).

Dolly Parton had this to say in a press release: “I’m so excited to be a part of 80 for Brady and the Diane Warren title song for it. Working with Jane, Lily, and Sally Field again, my older pals that are in the movie, and then working with all the wonderful artists on the song and video, like Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry was a joy. This is very exciting to me. I love feeling like I’m still part of something great and being with those gals that we know are great was a thrill.”



Belinda Carlisle had this to say: “What an honor to sing a song by my favorite songwriter with four other women who I have been a fan of for years! It doesn’t get much better than this.”



Cyndi Lauper says: “This was such a great project to be part of because it was nice to be able to join forces with my pals for the song. Each of these women mean a lot to me. Friendships between women are important and I think Diane’s lyrics captured that. It was really touching. You don’t often see female ‘buddy movies’ so this was fun.”



Gloria Estefan adds: “When my good friend, Diane Warren invited me to be a part of ‘Gonna Be You’ and told me who’d be on it with me it was a resounding YES! What an honor to share this incredible experience with women that I have admired for decades!”



Finally, Diane Warren (who writes a lot of songs for movies and usually gets an Oscar nomination each year for one of her movie songs) says: “When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 for Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship. Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

