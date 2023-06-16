News

All





Dolly Parton Shares Two New Songs, “Magic Man (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson)” and “Bygones (feat. Rob Halford)" Out Now

Photography by Vijat Mohindra



Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee and famed country music star, Dolly Parton, has just released two new songs, “Magic Man (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson)” with special guest Howard Leese and “Bygones (feat. Rob Halford) with special guests Nikki Sixx and John 5. These are the latest songs to be released off of her upcoming rock album, Rockstar, which is due out November 17 via Butterfly and Big Machine. Listen to the two songs below.

Of “Bygones (feat. Rob Halford),” Parton says in a press release: “Bygones’ is an original song of mine featuring Rob Halford from Judas Priest with Nikki Sixx and John 5. It is one of my very favorites on the whole album. The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special.”

Of “Magic Man (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson),” Partson says: “I’ve always wanted a reason to sing ‘Magic Man’ by Heart and it was one of my first choices for the album. I was so happy that Ann Wilson agreed to sing it with me. Nobody can out sing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original. We wanted to have a few things that made it seem like ours. Thank you, Nancy, for letting me fill in for you on this. Hope I’ve made you both proud. I think it’s magic!”

Parton previously released the single “World On Fire,” which is also a part of Rockstar.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.