Double Wish Share Video For New Song “Pleasure” Light Split Sparkle Expanded Edition Due Out August 4 via Hit the North/Neon Bloodbath

Photography by Lauryn Alvarez



Dark-sunshine-pop-duo Double Wish have shared a video for their new song “Pleasure” which is the latest release from their upcoming album, Light Split Sparkle Expanded Edition. This LP is due out this Friday via Hit the North/Neon Bloodbath. The band will also be headlining Genghis Cohen, Los Angeles on September 14 and Nothing Fest in Orange County on October 21. Check out the video for “Pleasure” below, followed by Light Split Sparkle Expanded Edition’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Double Wish are multi-instrumentalists Philippe Andre and Adam Sabolick.

Of “Pleasure,” Sabolick says in a press release: “This is a song about the pursuit of desire. Pleasing and being pleased.”

The band have previously released two other singles from the expanded LP, “Edge to Edge,” and “Fever Dream (Yppah Remix).”





Light Split Sparkle Expanded Edition Tracklist:

1. Know It All

2. Sugary Plum

3. Fever Dream

4. Meadows

5. Blue Dream Baby

6. Spend (You Got Spent)

7. Say This

8. Pleasure

9. Edge to Edge

10. Fever Dream (Yppah Remix)

