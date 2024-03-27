News

Dream-Pop Artist Bored At My Grandma’s House Releases “How Do You See The World?” From Her Debut Album Show & Tell

Photography by Misha Warren



Leeds-based musician Amber Strawbridge, who performs under the name Bored at My Grandma’s House, is back with a thought-provoking new single, “How Do You See The World?” This follows the announcement of her debut album, Show & Tell, coming out on June 7th via CLUE Records (The Wedding Present, Van Houten, YOWL) and EMI North (Nadine Shah).

With echoes of Soccer Mommy, Snail Mail, and Alvvays, “How Do You See The World?” proves Strawbridge to be a master of heartfelt yet understated chiming indie pop: crafting dreamy soundscapes allied to lyrics that explore weighty themes. A gentle layer of distortion adds depth to the jangly guitar, as Strawbridge’s ethereal vocals ponder on humanity’s impact on the environment.

Originally from Cumbria, Amber embedded herself in the Leeds music scene. Her musical journey began in 2017 with Garageband on her phone, and which led her to upgrade to a laptop and Logic Pro. After honing her production skills, Amber caught the attention of Clue Records with her critically acclaimed debut EP, Sometimes I Forget You’re Human Too, which even sold out two pressings – all before she’d ever played a live show!

“How Do You See The World?” offers another captivating glimpse into Strawbridge’s creative world. The full album Show & Tell promises to be an introspective and powerful debut. She will be headlining at the MOTH Club in London on October 16th.



